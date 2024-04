RICHMOND, Va. -- The United State Geological Survey has confirmed at a 2.1 magnitude earthquake struck Central Virginia late Monday night.

According to the USGS the quake happened just North of Glen Allen at 10:46 p.m.

And the event was felt be hundreds of CBS 6 viewers who let us know on social media.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

