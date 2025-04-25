Virginia's Historic Garden Week features Lower Tuckahoe and Pope Avenue for 1st time

RICHMOND, Va. — Historic Garden Week, featuring 29 tours across the Commonwealth, begins this Saturday, April 26, and continues through Saturday, May 3.

The annual event presented by the Garden Club of Virginia (GCV) raises money to restore and preserve the state's nearly 50 historic public gardens.

Fifteen properties throughout Richmond are part of this year’s tours, including first-ever tours in Lower Tuckahoe on Tuesday, April 29. Pope Avenue on the Northside is on Wednesday, April 30, and Chatham Hills off Cary Street Road is on Thursday, May 1.

Garden Club of Virginia

GCV Richmond Tour Co-Chair Katherine Mitchell said the properties, which vary each year, "offer a truly unique experience."

"Spectacular flower arrangements throughout each home are created by GCV garden club members emphasizing seasonal, garden-grown material, as well as plants that are native to Virginia," Mitchell said. "Many of the botanicals on display are from their own gardens."

Mitchell said the Tuesday tour will begin at Historic Tuckahoe and folks will take a short shuttle to the five homes in the neighborhood.

Historic Tuckahoe will host a native plant sale during Tuesday's tour.

Wednesday tours, sponsored by the Council of Historic Richmond, will take visitors to Pope Avenue on Richmond’s Northside for the first time.

"I know many times that I've driven on Hermitage, and I've noticed that stone arch and wondered what's down there or who lives down there," GCV Richmond Wednesday Tour Co-Chair Ellie Lenhart said. "So this is an opportunity for people to find out."

Thursday's tour features Chatham Hills, a neighborhood nestled along Richmond’s city line known for its hidden architectural gems.

"One of the houses is the original 1830s farmhouse," Mitchell said. "The whole neighborhood was landscaped by Charles Gillett in 1916 when he came to Richmond to landscape the University of Richmond, so it's very historic."

Click here for a complete schedule, tour descriptions and to get tickets.

The Richmond tours on April 29 and May 1 are organized by James River Garden Club, Boxwood Garden Club, Three Chopt Garden Club and Tuckahoe Garden Club of Westhampton. The April 30 tour is organized by the Historic Richmond Foundation.

