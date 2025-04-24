Virginia's Historic Garden Week begins Saturday with tours in Ashland-New Kent

RICHMOND, Va. — Historic Garden Week, featuring 29 tours across the Commonwealth, begins this Saturday, April 26, and continues through Saturday, May 3.

The annual event presented by the Garden Club of Virginia (GCV) raises money to restore and preserve the state's nearly 50 historic public gardens.

Fifteen stunning private properties throughout Richmond are part of this year’s tours, including first-ever tours in Lower Tuckahoe on Tuesday, April 29. Pope Avenue on the Northside is on Wednesday, April 30, and Chatham Hills off Cary Street Road is on Thursday, May 1.

Garden Club of Virginia

GCV Richmond Tour Co-Chair Katherine Mitchell said this year's properties, which vary each year, "offer a truly unique experience."

"Spectacular flower arrangements throughout each home are created by GCV garden club members emphasizing seasonal, garden-grown material, as well as plants that are native to Virginia," Mitchell said. "Many of the botanicals on display are from their own gardens."

Mitchell said homes on the tour in each of the three neighborhoods are within walking distance from each other.

"It’s a great opportunity to make a day of it and enjoy the spring weather,” Mitchell said.

Some highlights of the never-before-seen homes on the Richmond tours include a 700-species hosta garden and one home with a palatial chicken coop. Historic Tuckahoe will host a native plant sale during Tuesday's tour.

The Richmond tours on April 29 and May 1 are organized by James River Garden Club, Boxwood Garden Club, Three Chopt Garden Club and Tuckahoe Garden Club of Westhampton. The April 30 tour is organized by the Historic Richmond Foundation.

Click here for a complete schedule, tour descriptions and to get tickets.

