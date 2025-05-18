'There is really something for everybody' at Dominion Energy Riverrock, organizer says

RICHMOND, Va. — The three-day Dominion Energy Riverrock, dubbed the nation's premier outdoor sports and music festival, continued in Richmond on Saturday.

After the rain on Friday, the festival kicked off its second day with athletes and locals participating in popular challenges, including the James River Scramble 10K, the second day of the Trail Takedown, the Monster of the James fishing tournament and rock climbing.

For those looking to relax and enjoy Richmond's green spaces, the event offers live music, food vendors and a dog agility competition.

FULL INTERVIEW: All of the events at 2025 Dominion Energy Riverrock

The festival is organized by two nonprofits, Sports Backers and Venture Richmond, which aim to showcase the city's outdoor recreational opportunities.

"It's a great way to just come out and enjoy the atmosphere here down at Brown's Island," Nan Callahan, PR, and Communications Manager with Sports Backers, said. "The Subaru Ultimate Air Dogs is definitely a crowd favorite at this event."

WATCH: James River 10k Scramble offers 'wonderful view' of Richmond

With the James River nearby, numerous parks and countless walking trails steps away from downtown, organizers said the natural features help highlight Richmond as a vibrant place to live.

The festival concludes on Sunday with its final day of activities.

