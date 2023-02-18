Virginia International Auto Show is underway in Richmond; check out 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia International Auto Show is underway through Sunday at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.

The annual events features hundreds of new vehicles from more than 20 manufacturers, test-drives, exotics and more.

And electric vehicles are a big part of this year's show. Attendees can hop in an emissions-free vehicle, from Chevy, Ford, Hyundai, Kia, Nissan, Toyota or Volvo, and take a trip around the indoor track on the showroom floor.

"You’ll experience the power, performance, technology, and instant torque of these “rEVolutionary” cars and trucks," organizers wrote.

INTERVIEW: All about 2023 Virginia International Auto Show

Tickets are $12 for adults and children over 12. Military members, seniors (65+) and students get in for $9. The show is free for children 12 and younger.

The Virginia International Auto Show is Friday, Feb. 17 from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 19 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Click here for more information about the show.