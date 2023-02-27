‘Conscious literary festival,’ Black Book Expo, offers 'so much magic and light'

RICHMOND, Va. -- The 2023 Black Book Expo, which organizers called "a conscious literary festival," was held over the weekend at Dominion Energy Center Rhythm Hall in Richmond.

The event hosted by Elegba Folklore Society featured a selection of literary works by Black authors across a broad range of topics.

Janine Bell, the society’s president and artistic director, said the festival offers something for everyone.

"We're here with books, books, books of all genre, particularly books by Black authors about things Black," Bell explained. "This is Black History Month. But that doesn't matter because all throughout the year, not only African Americans, but everybody needs to understand more about what's happening in Africa, how it affects what's happening here. What's happening here historically and in a contemporary way."

FULL INTERVIEW: 2023 Black Book Expo is ‘conscious literary festival’

Attendees also had the opportunity to meet independent authors, purchase their works and get their books signed.

"We brought it together in an atmosphere where it's a little bit social," Bell said. "We have some food and drink, we have some performance, we have good conversations where people can meet up, and also cultural arts and imports that people can also enrich their experience from."

Bell said an expo focused on Black authors and expression is critical, especially in 2023.

"It is immensely important for Black people to see ourselves in every aspect of life, to see ourselves in achievements of the past and current achievements," Bell said. "Just to look at African origins of civilization, and what that really means when in a place like here, Virginia. Especially where the enslavement of African people kind of almost began. And a lot of that is not taught in schools. And now people have the audacity to say that there's something wrong about teaching [history]... There's such a richness from the African world perspective that is good and provides clarity for every one of us."

Bell said feedback about the event, which is part of the nonprofit cultural arts and education organization's mission, has been excellent.

"People have been saying, who have come here or who posted later on social media about it, that not only has the event been dope, but to be able to get subject matter where they can go underneath and get deeper information about the world that we live in and about themselves in the world that we live in," Bell said. "And so that gives an opportunity for people to just grow in confidence and to know more about the power they hold in their hands."

If you missed the event but would still like to support local authors, you can also buy books through the Elegba Folklore Society's website.

