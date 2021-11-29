20,000 people can sign up for the in-person 2022 Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k

RICHMOND, Va. -- Forced to change course the last two years due to the COIVD-19 pandemic, the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k presented by Kroger will return to form in 2022.

The in-person run is scheduled for Saturday, April 23, 2022, event organizers Sports Backers announced.

The event will be capped at 20,000 people.

“The Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k is a celebration of wellness and active living that has made it a favorite RVA tradition for over 20 years, and we are very excited to return to our traditional course on April 23,” Meghan Keogh, race director for the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k presented by Kroger, said.

If you're interested in running or walking, you can register here.

YMCA 10k Training Teams will begin training on Saturday, February 12, 2022. Click here for details.