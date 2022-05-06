2022 Bike MS: Colonial Crossroads is June 4, 5

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. -- CBS 6 will be fielding a team once again in the Bike MS: Colonial Crossroads event on June 4 and 5.

Hundreds of cyclists will ride 150 to 200 miles over 2 days to make a difference in the lives of the nearly 1 million people in the U.S. living with multiple sclerosis.

To register, call 855-372-1331 or visit Bike MS: Colonial Crossroads. For more information about the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, visit nationalmssociety.org, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube or 1-800-344-4867.