Richmond-area first responders honored at 2021 Valor Awards ceremony

The Annual Valor Awards honors area law enforcement officers, firefighters, and EMS personnel who have "demonstrated extreme acts of courage while serving their community."
Posted at 12:39 PM, Dec 02, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- The 31st Annual Valor Awards were presented in Richmond on Thursday morning .

The awards honor Richmond-area first responders who have gone above and beyond the call of duty and put their lives at risk for the safety of the community.

"I think our first responders do so much that we don't see," Retail Merchants CEO Nancy Thomas said. "This is an opportunity for the community to really understand the magnitude of their acts of courageous valor."

The event, hosted by the Retail Merchants Association, was held at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. The 2020 awards ceremony was canceled due to COVID-19, so nominees from both 2020 and 2021 were recognized at the ceremony.

