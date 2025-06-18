New exhibits about Richmond's 2020 protests include 'pictures of quiet moments'

RICHMOND, Va. — Two powerful new exhibitions will open at The Branch Museum of Design on Juneteenth, bringing untold voices to the forefront.

"Re-Framing Protest: NOW! Design and Hope" features gripping photographs by Richmond Free Press photojournalists Regina Boone and Sandra Sellars, captured during the 2020 uprisings along Monument Avenue and across the city. These images offer a raw, intimate look at a moment that moved a nation.

"You'll see pictures of quiet moments. You'll see pictures of moments where people are holding up signs, making signs, are marching, are dancing, are speaking out in fierce ways," Regina Boone said.

"I spoke to a lot of people, a lot of journalists who didn't come down because they were afraid. And I think that when you see the images that are in this exhibition, you will realize there's nothing to have been afraid of," Sandra Sellars said.

The second exhibition, "Echoes of Us," curated by Kasidi Jordan, showcases photography, sculpture, and painting from more than 15 Black Virginia artists.

Both exhibitions open Thursday, on Juneteenth at 6 p.m. at The Branch Museum of Design on Monument Avenue and is free to attend.

