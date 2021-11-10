20-year-old man dies in crash on Tappahannock bridge

RICHMOND COUNTY, Va. -- A 20-year-old man from Hague has been identified as the victim of a Monday night crash on the Downing Bridge, which crosses from Tappahannock into Richmond County.

State Police said the crash happened just after 8 p.m. when a Dodge truck crossed the center line of the bridge and collided with a Chevrolet sedan headed in the opposite direction.

The victim of the deadly crash, Jacob R. Risau, was driving the sedan with a passenger. Both had been transported to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, State Police said.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.