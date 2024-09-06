2-year-old dies after falling into septic tank in Northumberland County, Sheriff confirms

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. -- A two-year-old boy is dead after he fell into a septic tank in Northumberland County, Sheriff Johnny Beauchamp confirmed to CBS 6.

The boy, who was at a home on Gardy's Mill Road, was able to compromise the lid on a nearby plastic septic tank, falling inside.

His father was able to remove him from the tank and perform CPR. Paramedics responding to the home continued CPR, but the toddler was pronounced dead at a hospital in Tappahannock.

