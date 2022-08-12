2-year-old boy shot in Portsmouth critically injured, police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va.— A Portsmouth community wants to know what led to a shooting that wounded a 2-year-old boy Wednesday night.

Portsmouth police said the shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. on Deep Creek Boulevard.

The child was taken to a hospital and was in critical condition, according to police.

Police believe the shooting was accidental, but have not released details of the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

The normally quiet community woke up to chaos late Wednesday night.

"We've never had no stuff like this out here," said one resident.

Reporter Kelsey Jones went to the neighborhood and spoke with residents.

"Do you have any surveillance footage that caught anything," Jones asked one neighbor.

Although the answer was no, one mother is holding her 2-year-old baby boy tighter now.

"It sounded like a war outside and it was just a lot of police lights, it was just really late. It was going on 11 so you just knew something was wrong," said the concerned mother.

A few doors down, another woman is demanding answers.

"A 2-year-old child got shot in the head and don't nobody seem to know anything it's kind of shocking to us," said a concerned resident.

"Are you on high alert right now?" asked Jones.

"Oh yes for my place, hell yeah," she responded.

A community organizer said she will be planning a prayer circle outside of CHKD where the 2-year-old remains in critical condition.