2 Virginia sheriffs to pull inmates out of troubled jail

PORTSMOUTH, Va -- Two Virginia sheriffs plan to pull their inmates out of a troubled regional jail.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the decision by sheriffs in Norfolk and Chesapeake will leave the Hampton Roads Regional Jail without inmates from three of the five cities that pay to house people there.

The sheriffs cite inadequate staffing levels and the recent loss of its accreditation.

The jail has been on a downward spiral since 2015.

The American Correctional Association recently revoked its accreditation of the jail, citing “continuous deaths” and a U.S. Department of Justice consent decree among its reasons.

Voluntary accreditation from private organizations is common for jails. And while it’s not required, many tout it as proof they’ve met a set of independent national standards.

The jail in Portsmouth is under federal oversight. A 2018 report found conditions there had violated the Constitution’s prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment as well as the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Since 2008, at least 53 people have died in the jail. It has over 100 vacant jail officer positions.