2 teens killed in shooting at Virginia apartment complex

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Two teenage boys were killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in Newport News Tuesday night, according to police.

Newport News Police were called to the 4900 block of Rochester Court, which is the Meadow View Townhomes in the Newsome Park area, just after 9 p.m. for a report of a shooting, officials said.

When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old and 17-year-old outside who had both been shot.

One of the teen's died at the scene and the other died at an area hospital, according to police.

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Newport News Police and leave a tip with the Crime Line by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or by visiting P3TIPS.com.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.