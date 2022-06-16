2 people seriously injured in Chesterfield stabbing, Crime Insider sources say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Two people were left with serious injuries after a stabbing in Chesterfield County on Wednesday night, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Wednesday night's incident happened in the 10400 block of Marbleridge Court in Chesterfield.

Sources told Jon Burkett that a man knocked on the door at a Chesterfield home around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The man then made his way into the home and began stabbing people in the home.

The suspect then ran away from the scene.

At this time, the relationship between the man who made his way into the home and the victims is unknown.

Several streets around the area where the incident happened as of 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday night.

