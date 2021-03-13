2 people killed outside Henrico shopping center

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico Police are investigating after multiple people were shot and two were killed outside of a Henrico shopping center early Saturday morning.

Police received multiple calls for a shooting in the 5100 block of Richmond- Henrico Turnpike at about 3 a.m.

"As police arrived on the scene, there were several community members in the parking area. There are multiple victims related to this incident," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote in an email about the incident.

Two men, who were later identified as 34-year-old Sadao Richardson and 32-year-old Markus Floyd, died from their injuries, according to police.

"Additional victims are being treated at area hospitals with critical injuries," Henrico Police spokesperson Lt. Matt Pecka's email continued. “Police and detectives have been working throughout the early morning hours to learn more about what occurred just after 3 am. Did you hear or see anything? Detectives want to hear from you."

Anyone with information can call in an anonymous tip at 804-780-1000.