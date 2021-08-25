Troopers: 2 killed after SUV rear-ends dump truck on I-64

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. -- Two people were killed a in wreck involving a dump truck along Interstate 64 in Louisa County Tuesday night, according to officials with Virginia State Police.

Troopers were dispatched to the wreck on I-64 east near Route 15 (mile marker 133) just before 11 p.m.

"The preliminary investigation reveals a Honda SUV was heading east when it struck the rear of a 1990 GMC Dump truck," Sgt. Dylan Davenport with Virginia State Police said.

Two adults in the SUV, who were both wearing their seat belts, died of their injuries at the scene, Davenport said.

The dump truck driver, a 51-year-old Fluvanna County man, was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

There was no word if he was wearing a seat belt.

Police said the names of the victims will be released once their next of kin have been notified.

Davenport said the investigation into the wreck is ongoing.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.