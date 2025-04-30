$2 million Mega Millions ticket sold at Virginia convenience store

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Mega Millions ticket worth $2 million was purchased at Chester Food Mart in Virginia for Tuesday night's drawing.

The winning ticket matched the first five numbers in the April 29 drawing: 16-33-40-51-57, missing only the Mega Ball number 10.

While matching the first five numbers typically results in a $1 million prize, this ticket included a 2X Multiplier, doubling the winnings to $2 million.

The lucky winner bought the ticket at Chester Food Mart, located at 2720 West Hundred Road in Chester.

All Mega Millions plays now include a Multiplier that is randomly assigned at the time of purchase, which can significantly increase prize amounts when matched with winning numbers.

No ticket matched all six numbers to win the jackpot, so the jackpot for the Friday, May 2, drawing grows to an estimated $80 million.



