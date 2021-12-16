2 men critically injured after Petersburg shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Two men are suffering life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Petersburg on Wednesday night.

On Wednesday around 9 p.m., police were called to the intersection of West Street and Wythe Street for reports of a shooting. Polcie and EMS arrived at the scene and found two men suffering from multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Both victims have been transported to the hospital for treatment.

Anyone in the area who believes that they heard or saw something in connection with the shooting are asked to called the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.