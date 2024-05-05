2 killed in Virginia plane crash; neighbors saw low-flying plane, heard what sounded like explosion

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. -- Two people were killed after a small plane on its way to South Carolina crashed in rural Fluvanna County Sunday morning, according to state police.

Neighbors along the 200 block of Miles Jackson Road called 911 around 8:55 a.m. after seeing a low-flying plane and then hearing what they described as an explosion, Virginia State Police Public Relations Director Corinne Geller said.

Authorities found the wreckage of the plane, which was on fire, in a densely wooded area off Miles Jackson Road.

"State police has confirmed that both occupants of the privately-owned, twin-engine aircraft did not survive the crash," Geller said. "State police is still in the process of notifying the next of kin of the pilot and passenger."

The victims' bodies were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for autopsy.

"The aircraft left the Manassas Regional Airport this morning and was flying to South Carolina," Geller said.

There was "light rain" at the time of the crash, Geller said.

Officials said state police, the FAA and the NTSB are investigating the crash.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.