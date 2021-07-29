2 killed on stretch of Hanover interstate

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A driver and passenger were killed when their SUV clipped a dump truck on Interstate 295 in Hanover on Thursday afternoon.

"An SUV pulling a trailer made contact with a dump truck while attempting to change lanes," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote in an email about the preliminary investigation into the crash. "The SUV and trailer ran off the road to the right striking a sign and separating. The trailer came to rest on its side."

The dump truck driver was not injured.

The names of the deceased have not yet been released.

The crash was reported at about 2 p.m. along I-295 at the 42-mile marker near Route 301.