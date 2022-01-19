2 injured after explosion at Ukrop's commercial bakery

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Two people were injured after an explosion at Ukrop's commercial bakery on Tuesday night.

Henrico Fire responded to a fire at 2001 Westmoreland Street just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Upon their arrival, they found that a fire was not actively burning.

Two workers said that they were doing maintenance work on an oven when they noticed the smell of gas. Looking into the smell, the workers opened an oven. Upon opening the oven, there was an explosion that injured both employees.

The two employees sustained non-life-threatening injuries to their faces and were transported to VCU.

This is a developing story.

