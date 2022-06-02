2 Henrico students charged with possession of firearms on school properties

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Two Henrico students have been charged with the possession of firearms on school properties on Wednesday.

On Wednesday just after 11 a.m., a student at Hermitage High School reported to administrators that another student had been seen in a bathroom showing a firearm.

The firearm was recovered from the student's backpack.

The student was charged with the possession of a firearm by a juvenile, the possession of a weapon on school property and the possession of marijuana.

Meanwhile, just before noon on Wednesday, school officials at Varina High School informed school resource officers that they were going to search a student due to the order of marijuana.

During the search, items discovered prompted school administrators to conduct a search of the student's vehicle. During that search, a firearm was found.

Haythem Wadah Ali, 18, was arrested and charged with the possession of a firearm on school property.