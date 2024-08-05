How this app's new partnership with Whole Foods plans to help fight food waste in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Shoppers now have another way to save on food thanks to an app's recent expansion into a Richmond-area Whole Foods.

The food service app "Too Good To Go" allows customers to purchase unused food for as low as a third of the normal price.

Local businesses and restaurants can list food products—from bakery items to prepared goods—that would otherwise go to waste, a global issue the company wants to reduce as much as possible.

"Our end product, what we want consumers to do, what we want businesses to do, is to feel empowered to be part of the fight against food waste," Sarah Soteroff, Too Good To Go's Press Relations Director in North America, said.

WTVR Sarah Soteroff

The app's recent partnership with Whole Foods is a huge step forward in its long-term mission.

Large retailers are important for the app's goals because they can offer more products daily, but the app also partners with local businesses no matter the quantity of products they can offer.

"If you're Sara's bakery, for example, you only have a couple bags worth of surplus food a week, that's completely fine," Soteroff said. "You probably still don't want to see that food go to waste, you put time effort, and resources into making it."

The Denmark-based app recently launched a large-scale expansion up and down the East Coast and is seeking partnerships wherever it can.

"We basically go into a state and we say to all food-selling businesses, 'We're open for business, please join us,'" Soteroff said.

With the addition of Whole Foods, the app now has partnerships with about a dozen Richmond businesses.

If you are a local business owner seeking a partnership with Too Good To Go, you can sign up as a business at their website.

Customers can find products near them by downloading the app on their mobile device, available on both the Apple and Google Play stores.

