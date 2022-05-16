2 fire vehicles hit in I-85 crash at Virginia-North Carolina border

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, Va. – Troopers are investigating a Sunday morning crash on Interstate 85 in Mecklenburg County at the Virginia-North Carolina border.

The crash happened just before 6:35 a.m. when a Hyundai Sonata hit two South Hill Fire Department vehicles in the interstate's northbound lanes, according to Virginia State Police officials.

The fire department was responding to another crash when they were hit, troopers said.

The driver of the Hyundai suffered minor injuries. No South Hill firefighters were hurt.

"As first responders, we respond to numerous emergencies each and everyday with the mission and dedication to provide quality service to the victims and ensure we ALL make it home safely at the end of each and every incident," Fire Chief Michael Vaughan wrote. "I can’t stress enough the importance of slowing down and moving over when you see emergency vehicles operating on scene."

The wreck closed I-85 north for about two hours.

State police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.