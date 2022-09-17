Watch Now
2 killed after boats collide on Lake Chesdin during bass tournament, officials say

Richmond news and weather update for Saturday, Sept. 17
Posted at 5:16 PM, Sep 17, 2022
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- Two people were killed after two boats crashed on Lake Chesdin Saturday afternoon, according to officials with Virginia's Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.

Officials said the incident happened on the Dinwiddie side of the lake near Oxford Drive.

DGIF spokesperson Paige Pearson said around 4:45 p.m. that the victims' bodies had been recovered from the water.

The crash happened during a bass tournament, according to a spokesperson for Virginia State Police.

No additional details surrounding the circumstances of the crash were available at last check.

We'll update this story as additional details come into the newsroom. This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

