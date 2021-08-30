2 dead, 2 teenagers seriously injured in fiery Brunswick County crash

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. -- Two people are dead and two teenagers are seriously injured after a car ran off the road and struck a tree in Brunswick County on Monday.

A crash investigation by Virginia State Police found that a 2012 Lincoln Navigator was traveling eastbound on Route 58 (Governor Harrison Parkway) when the driver ran off the road and struck a tree. The force of the impact caused the vehicle to catch on fire.

The driver and the front-seat passenger, both males, died upon the impact of the crash.

The back seat passengers, a 19-year-old female and a 16-year-old male were transported with serious life-threatening injuries.

Speed was determined to have been a contributing factor in the crash. At this time, the next of kin has not been made or located.