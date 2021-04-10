2 arrested in Pollock St. double shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two people have been arrested in connection to a double shooting on Pollock Street following a week of violence in the city.

Virginia State Police say the shootings occurred on April 8. on Pollock Street in Richmond and resulted in an adult male and juvenile female suffering with non life threatening injuries.

Jamara Clairborne, 23, and James A. Austin, 22, were arrested after a traffic stop in Smyth County.

"At 8:52 a.m., Virginia State Police Trooper T.H. Pickel was operating radar on Interstate 81 in Smyth County when he observed and the radar registered a 2005 Jeep Liberty traveling at 88 mph in the posted 70 mph zone," police said. "Trooper Pickel activated his emergency lights and siren to initiate a traffic stop. The Jeep complied and pulled off onto the shoulder near the 38 mile marker."

State police confirmed and arrested driver Claiborne and passenger Austin for two felony counts of attempted murder and two felony counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Officials say two juvenile passengers were turned over to the custody of the Department of Social Services.

Police also charged Claiborne with reckless driving, improper vehicle registration and for not having a valid driver’s license.

RELATED STORIES:

Find something to help these kids,' police chief says about recent Richmond gun violence