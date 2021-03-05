2 arrested in deadly I-85 double shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Two men have been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly double shooting on Interstate 85 last month.

Virginia State Police say the shootings occurred on February 3 on I-85 at Exit 65 in Petersburg.

Kenneth Golding, 41, was shot and killed while giving two men a ride in his car, according to Virginia State Police.

State police say an investigation revealed that Golding and a 33-year-old woman picked up Marquis D. Coleman Jr., 24, and Enoch E. Brown, 21, at a convenience store in the 600 block of Boulevard in Colonial Heights.

A few miles away on Interstate 85 South, state police said Coleman and Brown, who were seated in the backseat of the vehicle, pulled a gun and fatally shot Golding in the neck.

They also shot the woman in the car. She suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the men fled the scene on foot after the vehicle crash.

Coleman was arrested February 27 on charges of 2nd degree murder and accessory to an assault/malicious wounding.

Brown was arrested on March 4 on charges of 2nd degree murder, accessory to an assault/malicious wounding and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Coleman, of Prince George, and Brown, of Petersburg, are being held without bond at the Riverside Regional Jail.