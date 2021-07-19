Watch
2,000 new homes slated for land just off Route 288

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- As Westchester Commons continues its transition to more mixed-use with residential components, hundreds of acres beside the shopping center are being planned for a new development totaling more than 2,000 homes. HHHunt Communities is seeking zoning approval for The Aire at Westchester, a mixed-use project planned for 334 acres directly west of the shopping center at Midlothian Turnpike and Route 288. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

