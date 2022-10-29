1st graduates of integrated schools in Richmond celebrate 50th anniversary with meet-and-greet

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond's class of 1972, the first to graduate from Richmond Public Schools after a federal district judge extended a citywide busing program to integrate schools, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this weekend.

Alums from all of the district's high schools kicked off the reunion festivities with a meet-and-greet Friday night.

While they said integration was a challenge, it was nice to see the progress that has been made since.

“We can look back at it and see how far we've come and the successes that we have made as a result of tough times,” Valeria Taylor said.

Josephine Porter-Claiborne said the event was the first time some of her classmates have seen each other since graduation 50 years ago.

“My vision here was for all of us to get together, thank God for being here today and this whole weekend just be blessed,” Porter-Claiborne said.

The alum also raised money to donate to several community organizations, including the Richmond Public Schools Education Foundation.

