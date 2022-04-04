Watch
Man killed in Richmond's Shockoe Bottom neighborhood

Posted at 9:53 AM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 09:53:55-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- One man was killed in a shooting in Richmond's Shockoe Bottom neighborhood late Sunday night.

Police were called to the 100 block of North 19th Street, near East Franklin Street, at about 11:16 p.m. on Sunday, April 3.

"Officers arrived and found an adult male suffering a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death."

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Police have not yet discussed a motive for the fatal shooting, nor released information about a potential shooting suspect.

Anyone with information was asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell 804-646-7715 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

