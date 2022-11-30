Classic Richmond Christmas: Watch the 1992 Richmond Christmas Parade

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Christmas Parade is a beloved Christmas tradition for thousands of Virginia families. The 1992 Christmas Parade was broadcast on WTVR CBS 6 and hosted by news anchors Charles Fishburne and Lisa Lafata.

Olympic diver and Virginia native Mark Lenzi served as Grand Marshal.

You can watch the first hour of the broadcast in the video box at the top of this post.

Use the link below to find a specific marching band or float. Be sure to let us know if you see yourself or a loved one and to share your favorite parade memories.

00:00 - 2:50: Intro with Charles Fishburne, Lisa Lafata, and Grand Marshal Olympic diver Mark Lenzi

2:55 - 4:30 Ukrop's David Naquin and WTVR meteorologist Mike Wankum

7:00 - Parade gets underway, U.S.M.C. Color Guard

10:05 - Monacan High School Marching Band

10:55 - City of Richmond float

12:10 - Richmond Mayor Walter T. Kenney Sr.

13:05 - John F. Kennedy High School Marching Band

14:15 - Friends of the Mounted Squad float

14:50 - Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden float

15:35 - Funtasitc Clowns

16:05 - Clover Hill High School Marching Band

17:30 - WRIC Channel 8 News and Olympic diver Mark Lenzi

18:35 - Dino balloon

19:55 - Petersburg High School Marching Band

21:30 - C & P Telephone float and Binford Middle School Girls Choir

22:05 - American Lung Association Richmond Chapter

22:20 - Goochland High School Marching Band

22:55 - Afro-American Newspaper Trolley

24:30 - Circle M Acres Minature Horses

24:50 - Richmond Technical Center float

25:55 - ACCA Temple Shriners Oriental Band

26:40 - ACCA Temple Shriners Motor Patrol

28:15 - WTVR meteorologist Mike Wankum interviews paradegoers

30:00 - ACCA Temple Shriners Country & Western

31:15 - ACCA Temple Shriners Mini Patrol

33:15 - ACCA Temple Shriners Klownz

33:50 - WTVR meteorologist Mike Wankum interviews a clown

35:00 - Parents of Murdered Children float

35:20 - Meadowbrook High School Marching Band

37:20 - Virginia Power float

38:20 - Gumby balloon

39:30 - Old Dominion Majorette Corps

41:00 - Pro Rodeo float

41:50 - Q94 Radio float

42:30 - WTVR meteorologist Mike Wankum interviews Ronald McDonald

43:20 - Essex High School Marching Band

44:20 - Maxwell House & Post float

44:55 - Blue Cross and Blue Shield float

45:35 - George Wythe High School Marching Band

47:05 - Downtown Richmond Trolley

48:00 - Henrico County float

48:15 - Lee-Davis High School Marching Band

49:40 - Richmond-area Christmas Mothers

50:25 - Raggedy Andy balloon

51:55 - WTVR meteorologist Mike Wankum interviews a balloon handler

52:30 - Northumberland High School Marching Band

53:40 - Kodak float

54:10 - Telephone Pioneers of America Clowns

54:30 - WTVR News and For Kids' Sake float

55:55 - Prince Edward Academy Marching Band

57:10 - Richmond Olympiad Gymnastics Club

57:35 - Break

58:45 - Ferko String Band

59:45 - Rocky the Flying Squirrel balloon

1:00:30 - Southern States Horse Drawn Carriage

1:00:50 - WRVA Radio float

1:01:45 - Thomas Jefferson High School Marching Band

1:03:15 - Deltaville Fire Department and Toys R Us float

1:03:55 - Mocha Temple #7

