Classic Richmond Christmas: Watch the 1992 Richmond Christmas Parade

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Christmas Parade is a beloved Christmas tradition for thousands of Virginia families. The 1992 Christmas Parade was broadcast on WTVR CBS 6 and hosted by news anchors Charles Fishburne and Lisa Lafata.
Olympic diver and Virginia native Mark Lenzi served as Grand Marshal.
You can watch the first hour of the broadcast in the video box at the top of this post.
Use the link below to find a specific marching band or float. Be sure to let us know if you see yourself or a loved one and to share your favorite parade memories.
00:00 - 2:50: Intro with Charles Fishburne, Lisa Lafata, and Grand Marshal Olympic diver Mark Lenzi
2:55 - 4:30 Ukrop's David Naquin and WTVR meteorologist Mike Wankum
7:00 - Parade gets underway, U.S.M.C. Color Guard
10:05 - Monacan High School Marching Band
10:55 - City of Richmond float
12:10 - Richmond Mayor Walter T. Kenney Sr.
13:05 - John F. Kennedy High School Marching Band
14:15 - Friends of the Mounted Squad float
14:50 - Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden float
15:35 - Funtasitc Clowns
16:05 - Clover Hill High School Marching Band
17:30 - WRIC Channel 8 News and Olympic diver Mark Lenzi
18:35 - Dino balloon
19:55 - Petersburg High School Marching Band
21:30 - C & P Telephone float and Binford Middle School Girls Choir
22:05 - American Lung Association Richmond Chapter
22:20 - Goochland High School Marching Band
22:55 - Afro-American Newspaper Trolley
24:30 - Circle M Acres Minature Horses
24:50 - Richmond Technical Center float
25:55 - ACCA Temple Shriners Oriental Band
26:40 - ACCA Temple Shriners Motor Patrol
28:15 - WTVR meteorologist Mike Wankum interviews paradegoers
30:00 - ACCA Temple Shriners Country & Western
31:15 - ACCA Temple Shriners Mini Patrol
33:15 - ACCA Temple Shriners Klownz
33:50 - WTVR meteorologist Mike Wankum interviews a clown
35:00 - Parents of Murdered Children float
35:20 - Meadowbrook High School Marching Band
37:20 - Virginia Power float
38:20 - Gumby balloon
39:30 - Old Dominion Majorette Corps
41:00 - Pro Rodeo float
41:50 - Q94 Radio float
42:30 - WTVR meteorologist Mike Wankum interviews Ronald McDonald
43:20 - Essex High School Marching Band
44:20 - Maxwell House & Post float
44:55 - Blue Cross and Blue Shield float
45:35 - George Wythe High School Marching Band
47:05 - Downtown Richmond Trolley
48:00 - Henrico County float
48:15 - Lee-Davis High School Marching Band
49:40 - Richmond-area Christmas Mothers
50:25 - Raggedy Andy balloon
51:55 - WTVR meteorologist Mike Wankum interviews a balloon handler
52:30 - Northumberland High School Marching Band
53:40 - Kodak float
54:10 - Telephone Pioneers of America Clowns
54:30 - WTVR News and For Kids' Sake float
55:55 - Prince Edward Academy Marching Band
57:10 - Richmond Olympiad Gymnastics Club
57:35 - Break
58:45 - Ferko String Band
59:45 - Rocky the Flying Squirrel balloon
1:00:30 - Southern States Horse Drawn Carriage
1:00:50 - WRVA Radio float
1:01:45 - Thomas Jefferson High School Marching Band
1:03:15 - Deltaville Fire Department and Toys R Us float
1:03:55 - Mocha Temple #7
