19 dogs taken from Powhatan home for alleged poor conditions

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. -- Over a dozen dogs were taken from a home in Powhatan County on Wednesday after deputies observed what they deemed were inadequate conditions.

The Powhatan County Sheriff's Office was first called to the home on Urbine Road on July 11 for a report of a domestic disturbance.

Deputies said while they were there, they noticed a dog in poor condition.

Three days later the Animal Control Division went to the home to look at the dog in question, as well as 18 other dogs outside of the home.

Deputies said all 19 dogs were seized.

A seizure hearing regarding the dogs will be held in the near future, and deputies said the ongoing investigation may result in animal cruelty charges -- but no charges have been filed yet.

The Powhatan County Animal Shelter is at full capacity, but the Sheriff's Office said they will always take animals into emergency custody when needed.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

