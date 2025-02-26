USDA scholarship applications reopen at Virginia State University after suspension

PETERSBURG, Va. — Applications for the U.S. Department of Agriculture's 1890 National Scholars Program at Virginia State University have reopened after a brief suspension, officials announced Monday.

A USDA spokesperson told CBS 6 that the application process for the program, which has provided full-ride scholarships to students accepted into one of 19 land-grant HBCUs around the country, had been temporarily suspended to "ensure that the program, its mission and its metrics ensure the most efficient use of taxpayer resources."

The application period will now remain open until March 15. The suspension did not affect current participants in the program, which aims to enhance educational and career opportunities for students from rural or underserved communities.

