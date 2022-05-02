RICHMOND, Va. — A corner storefront that’s seen its share of concepts come and go in recent years has been reinvented once again. Restaurant and bar 1800 Brewhouse opened in early April at 1800 E. Main St. in Shockoe Bottom. In a neighborhood known for its nightclubs, 1800 Brewhouse is trying to set itself apart with a focus on the food-and-beverage experience. Read the full story on Richmond BizSense.
Jackson Ward chicken joint owners open 1800 Brewhouse in Shockoe Bottom
Posted at 11:09 AM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 11:09:25-04
