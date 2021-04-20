Watch
18-year-old woman reported missing in Chesterfield

Posted at 11:54 AM, Apr 20, 2021
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield County police are asking for help in locating 18-year-old Grace Davis of Powhatan who was reported missing on April 16.

She was last seen on April 15 around 6 p.m. in the 10000 block of Midlothian Turnpike, according to police. Her family reported her missing the next day,

Davis is described as being 5-foot-1, having bleached blonde hair, a tattoo of the letter "A" on her left middle finger and multiple piercings, including a nose and septum piercing.

Police said she was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray cardigan and brown sandals.

Anyone with information about where she may be should contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

