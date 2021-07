POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. -- An 18-year-old woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Anderson Highway late Thursday night, Virginia State Police said.

The woman was headed west on Route 60 in a Volvo SUV around 11:30 p.m. when her car crossed the center of the road and ran off into trees, troopers said.

State Police said she was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.

She was identified as Jasmine E. Williamson of Powhatan.