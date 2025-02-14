16-year-old found with stab wound in Southside neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. — A 16-year-old was found suffering from a stab wound in a Southside neighborhood Friday morning.

A police spokesperson told CBS 6 that officers were called to the 1000 block of German School Road in the Jahnke area for the report of a stabbing around 11:30 a.m. They found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a stab wound from a domestic incident.

The suspect was not on the scene when officers arrived. The victim was transported to the hospital, and his injury is considered non-life-threatening.

Detectives are investigating, officials say.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

