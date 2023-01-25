16-year-old boy killed in Chesterfield shooting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A 16-year-old boy was killed in a shooting Tuesday night, and police are still trying to figure out where the shooting happened.

Chesterfield Police were called to Chippenham Hospital around 7:45 p.m. at the request of Richmond Police after the teen arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

The teen died at the hospital, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.