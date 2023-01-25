Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

16-year-old boy killed in Chesterfield shooting

16-year-old boy killed in Chesterfield shooting
Posted at 6:46 AM, Jan 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-25 06:46:43-05

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A 16-year-old boy was killed in a shooting Tuesday night, and police are still trying to figure out where the shooting happened.

Chesterfield Police were called to Chippenham Hospital around 7:45 p.m. at the request of Richmond Police after the teen arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

The teen died at the hospital, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone