Police: Speeding driver loses bumper in Virginia tunnel; 16 cars crash

NORFOLK, Va. -- The investigation into a 16-vehicle crash inside the downtown tunnel along Interstate 264 in Norfolk on Saturday remained ongoing when police provided an update on Monday.

Three people were hurt in the crash, according to Virginia State Police.

"A vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, when it is believed that the vehicle's bumper came off and fell into the roadway, causing vehicles to slam brakes to avoid the bumper in the roadway," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said based on the preliminary investigation. "This caused a chain reaction of vehicles striking each other."

The crash was reported in the eastbound lanes just before 1 a.m. The lanes reopened at about 4 a.m.

All of the people who were hurt in the crash were expected to survive their injuries.

