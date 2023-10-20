Did you hear about one family's $150,000 trip to Food Lion?

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. — A trip to Food Lion proved profitable for one Central Virginia family.

Kathryn Vega’s husband bought some Powerball tickets at the Food Lion on Genito Road in Midlothian during the recent $1.55 billion jackpot drawing.

While their ticket did not hit the billion-dollar prize, it did win $150,000.

“It was surreal!” Vega told Virginia Lottery officials. “We couldn’t believe it.”

Vega, an accountant, said they had no immediate plans for the winnings.

