Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Did you hear about one family's $150,000 trip to Food Lion?

Kathryn Vega
Virginia Lottery
Kathryn Vega
Kathryn Vega
Posted at 12:15 PM, Oct 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-20 12:15:46-04

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. — A trip to Food Lion proved profitable for one Central Virginia family.

Kathryn Vega’s husband bought some Powerball tickets at the Food Lion on Genito Road in Midlothian during the recent $1.55 billion jackpot drawing.

While their ticket did not hit the billion-dollar prize, it did win $150,000.

“It was surreal!” Vega told Virginia Lottery officials. “We couldn’t believe it.”

Vega, an accountant, said they had no immediate plans for the winnings.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Giving-You-a-Voice-480x360.jpg

Giving You A Voice: Contact the CBS 6 Team

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone