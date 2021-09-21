15-year-old arrested for Newport News high school shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. -- A 15-year-old has been arrested for a shooting at a Newport News high school on Monday.

On Monday at 11:38 a.m., the Communications Department received a call in reference to an individual with a gun. The call was updated to a shooting at Heritage High School in Newport News.

Upon arrival, officers found two students suffering from gunshot wounds.

After receiving aid at the scene, both victims were transported to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening wounds.

The suspect, believed to be known to the victims, fled the scene after the shooting.

Two other students were taken to a hospital with injuries related to evacuating the school. Those injuries were not life-threatening.

The school was placed on lockdown and Newport News Police Officers entered the building the clear any additional threat and to evacuate faculty and students.

At 2:23 p.m., a 15-year-old male student at Heritage High School was taken by a family member to Juvenile Services where he was then transported to Newport News Police Headquarters for an interview.

The suspect has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Malicious Wounding, two counts of the Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony and other weapons-related offenses.

Chief of Newport News Police Steve Drew thanked officers for their quick response and local, state and federal public safety partners in assisting in the quick apprehension of this suspect.

“It is by the grace of God there was no loss of life,” said Chief Drew. “We know this will be difficult to process for everyone involved and hope students, families, and faculty members take advantage of the resources that have been made available to help them cope with what happened yesterday at Heritage High School."