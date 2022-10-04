Watch Now
14-year-old shot in South Richmond, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

A 14-year-old is facing life-threatening injuries following a shooting in South Richmond on Monday night, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.
Posted at 9:41 PM, Oct 03, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- A 14-year-old is facing life-threatening injuries following a shooting in South Richmond on Monday night, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The shooting happened in the 1700 block of Sunbury Road.

Sources told Jon Burkett that there was a fight and then the 14-year-old was shot in the chest while riding a bike. The teenager is now at the hospital in surgery to be treated for his injuries.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

