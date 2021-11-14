Thousands take part in Richmond Marathon’s return downtown

RICHMOND, Va. -- More than 14,000 runners made their way through the River City taking part in the VCU Health Richmond Marathon, CarMax Richmond Half Marathon or Allianz Partners 8k Saturday morning.

The marathon looped through historic neighborhoods, along the James River and downhill to the finish line in the heart of the city.

All three races returned to downtown Richmond following a hybrid format last year that featured courses in Dorey Park and the Virginia Capital Trail, just east of Richmond, that were open for 16 consecutive days of running.

The Richmond Marathon, dubbed “America’s Friendliest Marathon,” is one of the top 25 qualifying races runners participate in to qualify for Boston Marathon.

Registration for next year's marathon, scheduled for Nov. 12, 2022, is now open.