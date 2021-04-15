13-year-old entrepreneur scores contract with Chesterfield neighborhood

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The sounds of sanding can be heard from one Henrico family's garage as a 13-year-old entrepreneur is on a mission after recently scoring a contract with Chesterfield neighborhood.

Since she was ten, Amari Clement has served nearly 80 customers through Mari's Mailbox Post Painting.

“I stay in an HOA and painted my parents' mailbox post,” Amari said. “My mom's friend wanted me to do hers, and I enjoy painting, so I wanted to turn this into a business.”

Her inspiration came from her mom, Patricia Clement, a retired police officer who encourages area kids to launch their own businesses via her Youth Entrepreneur Startup company.

“I am proud of her,” Patricia Clement said. “She has big shoes to fill because I am a serial entrepreneur. I love entrepreneurship. She's been watching me work hard since she was born.”

Mom said the fun part is watching Amari grow and learn about ownership and responsibility.

“Because I'm a perfectionist,” Patricia Clement said. “And I tell her, ‘Look we can't miss a spot. This is your name. You do for people what you would want done for you. If someone is paying their money, you have to give good service.’”

Now Amari is working hard to finish a big contract she recently scored with a Chesterfield subdivision.

“It's $35 for me to paint the post,” Amari said. “There are additional fees if you want a decal or spray paint, but I also offer a mailbox secure where I do everything for $85.”

While Amari focuses on being her best, and offering top-notch service, she and mom said they are looking to what's next, positioning her business for greater heights and securing her financial future.

“I'm learning how to make money and how to invest,” Amari explained.

Patricia Clement said that with the growth Amari is seeing, they will have to expand.

“To see her grow, she is going to have to hire more kids soon. She can't,” Patricia Clement said. “I can't get her around to do everything.”

It will take about three weeks for her to finish all 94 mailboxes. Once that is done, Amari will be ready for her next big contract.