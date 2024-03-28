How police found 123 pounds of marijuana on a Virginia highway

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. -- A New York City man was arrested and jailed in Rockingham County, Virginia after police said they found 123 pounds of marijuana in his car.

"Troopers initiated a traffic stop (on Wednesday, March 27) on a 2024 Toyota Sienna on Interstate 81 at the 246 mile marker for speeding and following too closely," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "During the stop, the driver consented to a search of the vehicle. During that search, troopers discovered multiple boxes containing 123 vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana, with an estimated street value of over $500,000."

Jun Yan, 45, of Fresh Meadows, N.Y., was charged with possessing marijuana with intent to distribute and transporting more than five pounds of marijuana into the Commonwealth, police said.

