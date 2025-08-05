14-year-old girl critically injured in East End shooting, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — A 14-year-old girl is in critical condition after a shooting in Richmond's East End early Tuesday morning, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Admiral Gravely Boulevard, near Gillies Creek Park in Fulton Hill.



A teenage boy is in custody, Crime Insider sources say.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

