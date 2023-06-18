Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

12 NICU staffers at Virginia hospital, including 5 first time moms, are expecting babies at the same time

12 Riverside NICU staffers in Newport News expecting babies at same time
NICU of Riverside Regional Medical Center, Newport News
12 Riverside NICU staffers in Newport News expecting babies at same time
12 Riverside NICU staffers in Newport News expecting babies at same time
12 Riverside NICU staffers in Newport News expecting babies at same time
12 Riverside NICU staffers in Newport News expecting babies at same time
Posted at 9:17 PM, Jun 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-17 21:17:13-04

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Riverside Regional Medical Center NICU team definitely knows a thing or two about taking care of babies, but now 12 of the NICU staff themselves are expecting their own babies — all at the same time.

A nurse practitioner, 10 registered nurses, and one unit secretary from the Riverside NICU are going through the phases of pregnancy together.

12 Riverside NICU staffers in Newport News expecting babies at same time

As of now, the team has welcomed two baby girls, one on March 15 and the other on May 16.

Riverside officials said four babies are expected in July, three in August, one in September, one in October, and one in November, for a total of six baby girls, three baby boys, and three surprises!

According to a spokesperson at Riverside Regional Medical Center, "this is the most we have had historically in one year on our unit. Five are first time moms."

Congratulations!

12 Riverside NICU staffers in Newport News expecting babies at same time

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone