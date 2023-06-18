12 NICU staffers at Virginia hospital, including 5 first time moms, are expecting babies at the same time

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Riverside Regional Medical Center NICU team definitely knows a thing or two about taking care of babies, but now 12 of the NICU staff themselves are expecting their own babies — all at the same time.

A nurse practitioner, 10 registered nurses, and one unit secretary from the Riverside NICU are going through the phases of pregnancy together.

NICU of Riverside Regional Medical Center, Newport News

As of now, the team has welcomed two baby girls, one on March 15 and the other on May 16.

Riverside officials said four babies are expected in July, three in August, one in September, one in October, and one in November, for a total of six baby girls, three baby boys, and three surprises!

According to a spokesperson at Riverside Regional Medical Center, "this is the most we have had historically in one year on our unit. Five are first time moms."

Congratulations!